MCSO busts possible burglar in Stuart

Burglary tools and a 1,000 gallon homemade gas tank. Those were just some of the things found on a man arrested early Tuesday morning in Stuart.

According to the the Martin County Sheriff's Office, 42-year old Michel Soca was arrested and charged with possession of burglary tools, unlawful conveyance of fuel and operating a motor vehicle without a license.

Deputies say Soca was seen pulling out of a business park at a high rate of speed on Jack James Way and Kenner Highway. He was pulled over shortly after. The area is a high target for burglaries with only one way in and one way out.



After pulling Soca over around 5 a.m., deputies smelled a strong odor of gas and could see the large tank, along with gas pumps, inside the SUV. Deputies noticed fresh gasoline stains on Soca's shirt and believe he may have been using the gas tank to siphon gas from vehicles.

Also found in the vehicle were bolt cutters, gloves and head lamps commonly used in gas stealing operations.

Deputies say Soca and his girlfriend claimed to be driving back to West Palm Beach from Orlando and stopped in the dark business park to use a bathroom. They could not tell deputies which business they stopped at to use the restroom. Deputies say all of the businesses were closed at the time.



While the investigation continues, local businesses are happy to have one less potential burglar in their midst.

"There are different criminals that come through here. A lot of them are not tied with each other, but they're all here for the same thing," said Chance Rajkowski, who works at WMR Competition Performance in the business park.



For the past several months, businesses throughout the area have seen an uptick in burglaries.



"I've had equipment stolen from our yard here and had one of my trucks stolen that was used in another burglary," said Robert Ambrosius, owner of One Call Property Services. "It's a convenient place to steal from because it's so close to I-95."



Ambrosius said criminals stole his truck and trailer and used it to steal more property at a nearby business.

"It was interesting. We got it on video. It was eight guys, they orchestrated it," he said.



The criminals used the stolen property from One Call to steal motorcycles at the WMR Competition Performance shop around the corner.



"They backed a van through a garage door. And then pushed all the bikes out into the trailer that they stole. Then drove back down I-95," said Rajkowski. "They actually ended up catching them."

Rajkowski said businesses in the area do what they can to prevent the crime, such as installing surveillance cameras, but sometimes nothing can stop a burglar.

"It is very frustrating. We work so hard to keep a clean showroom and we put a lot of money into preparing these bikes," he said. "It's good that they caught him. Gives us a piece of mind."



Businesses hope this recent arrest will help deter potential burglars from coming to Jack James way again.



"I'd either pick another area or I'd definitely pick another profession," said Ambrosius.

Martin County Sheriff's deputies have not been able to confirm whether Soca committed any burglaries with the equipment. They are hoping any potential burglary victims between Orlando and Stuart can come forward. Please call 772-220-7060 to file a report.