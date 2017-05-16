Two men rescued from drowning at beach

Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.

Miss District of Columbia, a 25-year-old scientist, was crowned Sunday in the 2017 edition of Miss USA.

Officials say they are now treating the boy’s death as a possible homicide.

A NASA camera is a million miles out on board the Deep Space Climate Observatory and is taking images almost hourly of Earth from a location between Earth and the sun.

A red circle marks where the sun is reflecting off atmospheric ice crystals in this view captured by NASA's EPIC instrument on NOAA's DSCOVR satellite. (Source: NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center)

Since Friday, malware has infected an estimated 300,000 computers in 150 countries.

Two men were transported to a local hospital after being rescued from drowning at Clarke Avenue Beach, according to Sean Baker with the Palm Beach Fire Rescue.

The incident happened Tuesday, shortly before 5 p.m.

According to officials, one victim is in critical condition and the other conscious and alert. They were both transported to Good Samaritan Hospital.

No more information is available at this time.