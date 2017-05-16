Two men rescued from drowning at beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Two men rescued from drowning at beach

Two men were transported to a local hospital after being rescued from drowning at Clarke Avenue Beach, according to Sean Baker with the Palm Beach Fire Rescue. 

The incident happened Tuesday, shortly before 5 p.m. 

According to officials, one victim is in critical condition and the other conscious and alert. They were both transported to Good Samaritan Hospital. 

No more information is available at this time. 

