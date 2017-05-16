PBC Fire Lt. delays call, IA system changes

If it wasn't for a 19-year-old EMT student, a video, exposing systemic problems at Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, never would have been seen.

The surveillance video from a Palm Springs Publix, shows the student and the Lt. in charge of her traineeship, waiting for lunch at the deli counter. It''s July 6, 2016.

What you can't hear in the video, is what happens at 12:41:35, a cardiac arrest call. But that's not what happened here.

More than a minute later, the Lt. is still waiting for his sandwich. Then, he pays. After 3 minutes and 10 seconds, he finally leaves the store.

The internal investigation that followed the incident was obtained exclusively by Contact 5, along with audio recordings and hundreds of emails. We shared the information with County Commissioner Dave Kerner, whose district oversees the Village of Palm Springs.

Internal Affairs is absolutely one of the last lines of defense and perhaps one of the most important in holding employees accountable. It's got to work 100% of the time. And there is some question about whether it actually happened this time around," says Kerner.

In the IA investigation, Contact 5 found several things fire rescue later confirmed, are unusual. First, the chief overseeing IA was actively involved in the investigations process. He even asked questions at some interviews, which county lawyers later said they disapproved of.

Contact 5 also found differences between the first draft and final IA report.

In a draft report, it was recommended the Lt.'s "chain of command review the investigation and decide the best course of action."

The final report is missing that recommendation.

More unusual: no one interviewed the Lieutenant at the center of this investigation.

Finally, no disciplinary action was recommended. Investigators found "no violations in our disciplinary guidelines or practices."

"I find it very disconcerting. Because at the end of the day I think the public has a right to our immediate response to emergency calls. That's their right," says Chief Jeff Collins, who is in charge of all Palm Beach County Fire Rescue. "When emergency calls come in, we have a duty to act and we have to act."

Chief Collins, like Contact 5, thought there were issues with the IA report.

Chief has now made big changes to ensure complete and balanced investigations in the future.

1. Before an IA is closed, the employee in question must be interviewed.

2. The IA chief can no longer conduct interviews.

"I'm holding our employees, as well as myself, accountable for what should be expected," says Collins.

Chief Collins also made changes to the way response times are recorded. Crews installed new software so call times cannot be altered. The system will record when a truck says it's en route, and when it actually starts moving.

"I think the biggest thing that's really come out of this is my position on where I stand with responding to emergency calls. And we have to be immediate in our actions," says Collins. "This will not happen again."

WPTV is not naming the student, because of privacy concerns. We've chosen not to name the Lt. because he was not disciplined.

The call the Lt. delayed was downgraded to stomach pains when they arrived on scene.

The County has opened an HR investigation related to the incident.