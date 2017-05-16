3 Things you must bring when boating

Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.

Miss District of Columbia, a 25-year-old scientist, was crowned Sunday in the 2017 edition of Miss USA.

Officials say they are now treating the boy’s death as a possible homicide.

A NASA camera is a million miles out on board the Deep Space Climate Observatory and is taking images almost hourly of Earth from a location between Earth and the sun.

A red circle marks where the sun is reflecting off atmospheric ice crystals in this view captured by NASA's EPIC instrument on NOAA's DSCOVR satellite. (Source: NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center)

Since Friday, malware has infected an estimated 300,000 computers in 150 countries.

The search continues for a Delray Beach woman missing at sea in the Bahamas.

The US Coast Guard says they have searched over 5,200 hundred square miles since Isabella Hellmann went missing around 1:30 Monday morning.

She recently married, and was on a 37-foot catamaran with her husband, Lewis Bennett. Bennett says he was asleep, while his wife was watching on the deck, when the boat hit something.

Bennett says Hellmann was wearing a lifejacket, but we don't know if there was a global positioning device attached, that could pinpoint her location.

This sad situation is a good reminder for what safety tools are out there in a time of crisis.

There are three must haves if you are going out boating that you should bring with you: a lifejacket, throw cushion, and an EPRIB or Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon.

It can send rescuers your location automatically once it senses you've taken on water.

EPIRB's can narrow down your location within 50 meters via satellite.

It will update your location about every five minutes for around 24 hours.

Chris Anders, the owner of the Palm Beach Boat Club, says EPRIBS have saved 20,000 people since its inception.

"It's best to have systems that automatically go off,that you don't have to deal with because you're going to be in panic mode and you're not going to be able to do a lot of things that you thought you would be able to do," Anders says.

The personal device starts around $250. It attaches to your vest.

One more thing that will help that Steve Weagle uses is the SPOT app. It's attached to a GPS device on the boat. Every so often, it'll send signals back to your phone or computer where you're located. This way loved ones at home can follow along on your trip.