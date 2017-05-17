Fatal crash on 10th Ave. North in Greenacres - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Fatal crash on 10th Ave. North in Greenacres

Story Video: Click here

A rollover crash Wednesday morning has killed a man and closed 10th Avenue North near the entrance of Liberty Park Elementary in Greenacres.

The wreck occurred at about 4 a.m. at the intersection of Park Point Circle when a vehicle hit a wall.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.