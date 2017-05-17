Fatal crash on 10th Ave. North in Greenacres

Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.

Miss District of Columbia, a 25-year-old scientist, was crowned Sunday in the 2017 edition of Miss USA.

Officials say they are now treating the boy’s death as a possible homicide.

A NASA camera is a million miles out on board the Deep Space Climate Observatory and is taking images almost hourly of Earth from a location between Earth and the sun.

A red circle marks where the sun is reflecting off atmospheric ice crystals in this view captured by NASA's EPIC instrument on NOAA's DSCOVR satellite. (Source: NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center)

Since Friday, malware has infected an estimated 300,000 computers in 150 countries.

A rollover crash Wednesday morning has killed a man and closed 10th Avenue North near the entrance of Liberty Park Elementary in Greenacres.

The wreck occurred at about 4 a.m. at the intersection of Park Point Circle when a vehicle hit a wall.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

The name of the victim has not been released.