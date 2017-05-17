Coffee presses recalled due to laceration hazard

Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.

Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.

Miss District of Columbia, a 25-year-old scientist, was crowned Sunday in the 2017 edition of Miss USA.

Miss District of Columbia, a 25-year-old scientist, was crowned Sunday in the 2017 edition of Miss USA.

Officials say they are now treating the boy’s death as a possible homicide.

Officials say they are now treating the boy’s death as a possible homicide.

A NASA camera is a million miles out on board the Deep Space Climate Observatory and is taking images almost hourly of Earth from a location between Earth and the sun.

A NASA camera is a million miles out on board the Deep Space Climate Observatory and is taking images almost hourly of Earth from a location between Earth and the sun.

A red circle marks where the sun is reflecting off atmospheric ice crystals in this view captured by NASA's EPIC instrument on NOAA's DSCOVR satellite. (Source: NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center)

A red circle marks where the sun is reflecting off atmospheric ice crystals in this view captured by NASA's EPIC instrument on NOAA's DSCOVR satellite. (Source: NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center)

Since Friday, malware has infected an estimated 300,000 computers in 150 countries.

Since Friday, malware has infected an estimated 300,000 computers in 150 countries.

Story Video: Click here

Bradshaw company recalled 85,000 Bialetti coffee presses Tuesday because of glass beakers breaking during normal use and injuring people.

RELATED: More recall news

The coffee presses were sold in blue, green, black and red and hold eight cups of water. The plunger is stainless steel metal and mesh with a polypropylene lid and handle in matching color to the frame.

The firm has received three reports of the glass beakers breaking and cutting fingers, resulting in two people needing stitches.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled coffee presses and contact Bradshaw International for a free replacement coffee press.

The product was sold at Fred Meyer, Kroger, Ross, Target, HomeGoods and other specialty and grocery stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com from July 2016 through March 2017 for between $15 and $20.

Bradshaw International can be reached at 877-614-9571 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

Click here for more information on the recall.