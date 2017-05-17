Coffee presses recalled due to laceration hazard

The coffee presses were sold in blue, green, black and red and hold eight cups of water. The plunger is stainless steel metal and mesh with a polypropylene lid and handle in matching color to the frame.
The firm has received three reports of the glass beakers breaking and cutting fingers, resulting in two people needing stitches.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled coffee presses and contact Bradshaw International for a free replacement coffee press.
The product was sold at Fred Meyer, Kroger, Ross, Target, HomeGoods and other specialty and grocery stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com from July 2016 through March 2017 for between $15 and $20.
Bradshaw International can be reached at 877-614-9571 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.