Sober home operator to be sentenced - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Sober home operator to be sentenced

Story Video: Click here

A local sober home operator who plead guilty to health care fraud, money laundering and other charges is expected to learn his fate Wednesday.

Kenneth Chatman is due in court at 10 a.m. and faces 10 years to life in prison.

 

Prosecutors say Chatman received kickbacks for getting patients to perform expensive drug screening tests. They also say he forced female patients into prostitution.

Chatman pleaded guilty in March. 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.