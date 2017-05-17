Driver identified in fatal Greenacres crash - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Driver identified in fatal Greenacres crash

A rollover crash Wednesday morning killed a man at 10th Avenue North near the entrance of Liberty Park Elementary in Greenacres.

The wreck occurred at 4:06 a.m. at the intersection of Park Point Circle when a 2011 4-door hit a wall.

The victim was identified as Cheyene S. Donnelly, 21, of suburban Lake Worth.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Donnelly's vehicle was heading westbound on 10th Avenue North when he failed to negotiate a curve.  

The vehicle drove off the road, hit a cement wall and the car overturned onto the passenger's side.

Donnelly was pronounced dead at the scene.

The PBSO report says drugs/alcohol contributed to the wreck.

All lanes of traffic were back open by 6:45 a.m.

