Driver identified in fatal Greenacres crash

Officials say they are now treating the boy’s death as a possible homicide.

A NASA camera is a million miles out on board the Deep Space Climate Observatory and is taking images almost hourly of Earth from a location between Earth and the sun.

A red circle marks where the sun is reflecting off atmospheric ice crystals in this view captured by NASA's EPIC instrument on NOAA's DSCOVR satellite. (Source: NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center)

Since Friday, malware has infected an estimated 300,000 computers in 150 countries.

White House: Blame cyberattack on hackers, not spy agencies

Researchers found a link between African American adults living in segregated neighborhoods and their having high blood pressure.

High blood pressure in African Americans linked to segregated areas

Close to 85,000 coffee presses are included in a recall after users reported getting stitches due to injury.

RECALL ALERT: Broken glass causes injuries leading to massive coffee press recall

A rollover crash Wednesday morning killed a man at 10th Avenue North near the entrance of Liberty Park Elementary in Greenacres.

The wreck occurred at 4:06 a.m. at the intersection of Park Point Circle when a 2011 4-door hit a wall.

The victim was identified as Cheyene S. Donnelly, 21, of suburban Lake Worth.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Donnelly's vehicle was heading westbound on 10th Avenue North when he failed to negotiate a curve.

The vehicle drove off the road, hit a cement wall and the car overturned onto the passenger's side.

Donnelly was pronounced dead at the scene.

The PBSO report says drugs/alcohol contributed to the wreck.

All lanes of traffic were back open by 6:45 a.m.

Car towed away, 10th Ave N will be open soon @WPTV @wptvtraffic pic.twitter.com/pPAZvZ8nCw — Andrew Ruiz (@AndrewRuizWPTV) May 17, 2017