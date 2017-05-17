Debris found from plane missing in Bahamas

Officials say they are now treating the boy’s death as a possible homicide.

Officials say they are now treating the boy’s death as a possible homicide.

A NASA camera is a million miles out on board the Deep Space Climate Observatory and is taking images almost hourly of Earth from a location between Earth and the sun.

A NASA camera is a million miles out on board the Deep Space Climate Observatory and is taking images almost hourly of Earth from a location between Earth and the sun.

A red circle marks where the sun is reflecting off atmospheric ice crystals in this view captured by NASA's EPIC instrument on NOAA's DSCOVR satellite. (Source: NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center)

A red circle marks where the sun is reflecting off atmospheric ice crystals in this view captured by NASA's EPIC instrument on NOAA's DSCOVR satellite. (Source: NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center)

Since Friday, malware has infected an estimated 300,000 computers in 150 countries.

Since Friday, malware has infected an estimated 300,000 computers in 150 countries.

Researchers found a link between African American adults living in segregated neighborhoods and their having high blood pressure.

Researchers found a link between African American adults living in segregated neighborhoods and their having high blood pressure.

Close to 85,000 coffee presses are included in a recall after users reported getting stitches due to injury.

Close to 85,000 coffee presses are included in a recall after users reported getting stitches due to injury.

Story Video: Click here

MIAMI (AP) -- A Coast Guard official says authorities believe they have found debris from a small plane that went down near an island in the Bahamas with four people on board, including two young children and a prominent New York businesswoman.

Lt. Cmdr. Ryan Kelly said Wednesday the search for any survivors continues east of the island of Eleuthera.

The plane was traveling from Puerto Rico to Florida when air traffic control in Miami lost contact with the twin-engine MU-2B aircraft. On board were businesswoman Jennifer Blumin and her 3-year-old and 4-year-old sons and pilot Nathan Ulrich of New Hampshire.

The Coast Guard confirms the material found came from the same type of airplane. The search is expected to go on throughout the day.