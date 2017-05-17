Woman charged with running marijuana grow house

Officials say they are now treating the boy’s death as a possible homicide.

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. -- A woman is accused of running a marijuana grow house in Loxahatchee.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office served a warrant at 18226 41 Road North on Friday, May 12, 2017.

Deputies say the odor of raw cannabis emanating from the home was clearly detectable at the roadway outside the home.

When deputies observed a white car arriving at the home at approximately 8:10 p.m., they made contact with the driver, 25-year-old Necta Lis Ortega Reyes.

According to an arrest report, Ortega Reyes began crying and told deputies she didn't know anybody at this house. PBSO says she continued crying and stated that she stayed at this residence last night.

According to PBSO, upon entering the home, deputies found one room that had been substantially modified into an indoor canabis manufacturing laboratory containing 29 mature cannabis plants that were approximately 5 feet tall and 4 feet wide and were presenting buds ready for harvest. The plants were growing in 15 inch diameter plastic pots of potting soil. Deputies say the total weight of the marijuana plants was 110 pounds.

Another room contained several harvested marijuana plants and a large quantity of loose marijuana leaves on the floor.

Deputies say the total weight of this marijuana evidence was 7 pounds.

A search of a bedroom and bathroom in the home revealed clothing, hygiene products and a wallet containing Ortega Reyes' drivers license and insurance card.

Necta Lis Ortega Reyes is charged with Manufacturing Cannabis, Trafficking in Cannabis and Possessing a Dwelling to Manufacture a Controlled Substance.

