Pet of the Week Oreo

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Oreo. He's a 12-year-old domestic shorthair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Here's a special message from Oreo:

Hi, nice to meet you! Oreo here. When you come for a visit, you’ll find me one of two places - out and about greeting everyone as they come in, or curled up taking a nap in one of my favorite spots (but I will gladly wake up to say hello and receive some love). Just like the infamous cookie, I’m the perfect combination of sugary sweetness. While I’m a friendly and outgoing guy who enjoys attention, it’s not so much that I demand to be petted and will pester you until you do so. No, I’m not THAT cat. I’m much more subtle and laid-back in my approach. I figure, if you want to pet me, you will and we’ll both get some enjoyment out of it. If not, you won’t and we’ll both go about living our lives just fine. And that’s that. But….for the person who does want to pet me, you’ll quickly see what a great companion I could be to a FurEver Family!

Learn more about Oreo here.

Learn more about the FREE adoptions weekend here.

