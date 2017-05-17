'Repo man' accused of taking more than vehicles

Officials say they are now treating the boy’s death as a possible homicide.

Officials say they are now treating the boy’s death as a possible homicide.

A NASA camera is a million miles out on board the Deep Space Climate Observatory and is taking images almost hourly of Earth from a location between Earth and the sun.

A NASA camera is a million miles out on board the Deep Space Climate Observatory and is taking images almost hourly of Earth from a location between Earth and the sun.

A red circle marks where the sun is reflecting off atmospheric ice crystals in this view captured by NASA's EPIC instrument on NOAA's DSCOVR satellite. (Source: NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center)

A red circle marks where the sun is reflecting off atmospheric ice crystals in this view captured by NASA's EPIC instrument on NOAA's DSCOVR satellite. (Source: NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center)

Since Friday, malware has infected an estimated 300,000 computers in 150 countries.

Since Friday, malware has infected an estimated 300,000 computers in 150 countries.

Researchers found a link between African American adults living in segregated neighborhoods and their having high blood pressure.

Researchers found a link between African American adults living in segregated neighborhoods and their having high blood pressure.

Close to 85,000 coffee presses are included in a recall after users reported getting stitches due to injury.

Close to 85,000 coffee presses are included in a recall after users reported getting stitches due to injury.

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- A "repo man" is accused of taking more than just vehicles in Port St. Lucie.

At around 4:50 this morning, Port St. Lucie police responded to the 5300 block of NW Milner Drive for reports of a disturbance.

Officers found 28-year-old Randy Lewis Horning of West Palm Beach, who told police he was repossessing a truck.

Following the hook up of the vehicle he was approached by the owner, who threatened Horning with a machete, demanding he not take the truck. Horning feared for his safety and called police.

While investigating the disturbance call, police were approached by a citizen who reported that someone had stolen his pressure washer from the back of his truck on NW Monaco Court.

As the owner of the pressure washer was talking to police, he noticed that his pressure washer was in the back of Horning's Repo truck.

Horning admitted to police that he took the pressure washer while he was looking for the vehicle for his reposess job.

Also located in Horning's truck was a wheel barrow he took from the side of a house on NW Nekoma Street and a set of truck tail lights that Horning took off a truck parked on SE Sapelo Avenue, police say.

Horning was arrested for the theft of the wheelbarrow. Police are trying to locate the owner of the stolen truck tail lights. The owner of the pressure washer declined to press charges on Horning due to the fact that he got his property back.

Horning declined to prosecute the homeowner who threatened him while he attempted to repossess the truck.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.