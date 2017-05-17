Masked thieves break into Jupiter jewelry store

Officials say they are now treating the boy’s death as a possible homicide.

Officials say they are now treating the boy’s death as a possible homicide.

A NASA camera is a million miles out on board the Deep Space Climate Observatory and is taking images almost hourly of Earth from a location between Earth and the sun.

A red circle marks where the sun is reflecting off atmospheric ice crystals in this view captured by NASA's EPIC instrument on NOAA's DSCOVR satellite. (Source: NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center)

Since Friday, malware has infected an estimated 300,000 computers in 150 countries.

Researchers found a link between African American adults living in segregated neighborhoods and their having high blood pressure.

Close to 85,000 coffee presses are included in a recall after users reported getting stitches due to injury.

Police are investigating a robbery at Provident Jewelry on Indiantown Road in Jupiter.

Rob Samuels, the store's owner, said thieves broke into the front door using an ax.

He said they rifled through 15 cases but it's unclear how much was taken.

Samuels said there is security video, which he has seen, which showed four masked people.

Police are currently reviewing the video.

In 2011 thieves broke in and took $15 million worth of jewelry.

Samuels said he doesn't think this theft is as bad as the 2011 heist.

"We have seven stores in Florida and unfortunately it's happened more than twice if you count all the locations. It's never a good phone call to get that your store's been broken into," Samuels said.

An insurance adjuster is on the way to the scene.



