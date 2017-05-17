Masked thieves break into Jupiter jewelry store - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Police are investigating a robbery at Provident Jewelry on Indiantown Road in Jupiter.

Rob Samuels, the store's owner, said thieves broke into the front door using an ax.

He said they rifled through 15 cases but it's unclear how much was taken.

Samuels said there is security video, which he has seen, which showed four masked people.

Police are currently reviewing the video.

In 2011 thieves broke in and took $15 million worth of jewelry.

Samuels said he doesn't think this theft is as bad as the 2011 heist. 

"We have seven stores in Florida and unfortunately it's happened more than twice if you count all the locations. It's never a good phone call to get that your store's been broken into," Samuels said. 

An insurance adjuster is on the way to the scene. 
 

