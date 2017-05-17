Earn SkyMiles when you get a Lyft

Officials say they are now treating the boy’s death as a possible homicide.

A NASA camera is a million miles out on board the Deep Space Climate Observatory and is taking images almost hourly of Earth from a location between Earth and the sun.

A red circle marks where the sun is reflecting off atmospheric ice crystals in this view captured by NASA's EPIC instrument on NOAA's DSCOVR satellite. (Source: NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center)

Since Friday, malware has infected an estimated 300,000 computers in 150 countries.

Researchers found a link between African American adults living in segregated neighborhoods and their having high blood pressure.

Close to 85,000 coffee presses are included in a recall after users reported getting stitches due to injury.

(CNN NEWSOURCE) Now you can earn Delta SkyMiles without even getting on a plane.

Through a partnership with the rideshare company Lyft, if you're a Delta SkyMiles member, for every $1 that you spend on a Lyft ride, you'll get one free mile.

And, for a limited time from May 17 until August 31, 2017, you can earn three miles for any Lyft taken to or from an airport.

Delta already offers SkyMiles points when members use Airbnb.

The program started in November of last year.

To take part in the Lyft deal, SkyMiles members can just log on their Delta SkyMiles account and link to their Lyft account.

