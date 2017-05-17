Earn SkyMiles when you get a Lyft - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

(CNN NEWSOURCE) Now you can earn Delta SkyMiles without even getting on a plane.

Through a partnership with the rideshare company Lyft, if you're a Delta SkyMiles member, for every $1 that you spend on a Lyft ride, you'll get one free mile.

And, for a limited time from May 17 until August 31, 2017, you can earn three miles for any Lyft taken to or from an airport.

Delta already offers SkyMiles points when members use Airbnb.

The program started in November of last year.

To take part in the Lyft deal, SkyMiles members can just log on their Delta SkyMiles account and link to their Lyft account.

