Sober home operator sentenced to 27 1/2 years - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Sober home operator sentenced to 27 1/2 years

picture by REFLECTIONS TREATMENT CENTER, LLC picture by REFLECTIONS TREATMENT CENTER, LLC

UPDATE: Kenneth Chatman has been sentenced to 27 and a half years in prison. His wife Laura Chatman was sentenced to three years behind bars.

EARLIER:

A local sober home operator who plead guilty to health care fraud, money laundering and other charges is expected to learn his fate Wednesday.

Kenneth Chatman is due in court at 10 a.m. and faces 10 years to life in prison.

Prosecutors say Chatman received kickbacks for getting patients to perform expensive drug screening tests. They also say he forced female patients into prostitution.

Chatman pleaded guilty in March. 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.