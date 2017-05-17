'The Great Give' raising money for nonprofits

Officials say they are now treating the boy’s death as a possible homicide.

A NASA camera is a million miles out on board the Deep Space Climate Observatory and is taking images almost hourly of Earth from a location between Earth and the sun.

A red circle marks where the sun is reflecting off atmospheric ice crystals in this view captured by NASA's EPIC instrument on NOAA's DSCOVR satellite. (Source: NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center)

Since Friday, malware has infected an estimated 300,000 computers in 150 countries.

Researchers found a link between African American adults living in segregated neighborhoods and their having high blood pressure.

Close to 85,000 coffee presses are included in a recall after users reported getting stitches due to injury.

Many nonprofits in Palm Beach and Martin counties hope you will support them Wednesday for annual “The Great Give” event.

For every dollar donated before Wednesday is over, the United Way of the Palm Beaches promises to multiply that figure.

On Wednesday at CityPlace, the public can learn about the 45 non-profits participating in “The Great Give” event.

CityPlace will be filled with arts and crafts, animals for adoption and live performances.

Over the last three years, the Great Give has raised more than $8 million for more than 500 nonprofits.

Visit GreatGiveFlorida.org to donate until 9 p.m. Wednesday.