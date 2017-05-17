'The Great Give' raising money for nonprofits - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

'The Great Give' raising money for nonprofits

Many nonprofits in Palm Beach and Martin counties hope you will support them Wednesday for annual “The Great Give” event.

For every dollar donated before Wednesday is over, the United Way of the Palm Beaches promises to multiply that figure.

 

On Wednesday at CityPlace, the public can learn about the 45 non-profits participating in “The Great Give” event. 

CityPlace will be filled with arts and crafts, animals for adoption and live performances. 

Over the last three years, the Great Give has raised more than $8 million for more than 500 nonprofits.

Visit GreatGiveFlorida.org to donate until 9 p.m. Wednesday.

