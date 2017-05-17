Forum to tackle congestion in downtown West Palm - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Forum to tackle congestion in downtown West Palm

Traffic congestion is a real problem in downtown West Palm Beach according to many drivers, pedestrians, and bikers and they want something done about it.

Next Monday, May 22, a traffic forum is planned to address the issues along the Okeechobee corridor. The area sees the most backups between I-95 to the Intracoastal Waterway. Studies cite the sheer volume in the area due to a nearby highway, two railroad tracks, traffic coming to downtown high rises and businesses as well as travelers to Palm Beach.

"Okeechobee is one of the busiest roads in Palm Beach County and there are many challenges facing us," Palm Beach County Commissioner Mack Bernard said.

With so many moving parts, and more than half a dozen agencies needing to come together, Bernard says there is a desire for a solution.

"Everything should be on the table," West Palm Beach Commissioner Shanon Materio said. "All of us, all the entities, all the municipalities, all the agencies should be coming together to have this conversation."

Materio said safety has to be part of the solution.

After being asked about the heavily-argued pedestrian walkover Materio said that too should remain an option and so should ones that utilize the center median lined with palm trees.

The meeting is Monday, May 22 at 8:30 a.m. at the Palm Beach County Convention Center. All are welcome to attend.

