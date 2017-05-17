Grab your swimsuit and Dive into these 6 Seaside Spots

The sun is out, the sky is blue, and it's time to load up on sunscreen and head to the beach. Sarasota County is famous for its seaside locations, including Siesta Beach, TripAdvisor's top American beach in 2017. Every beach offers unique experiences, and it's easy to find a sun-drenched vacation destination that suits your personality.

For the Dog Lover

Paw Park and South Brohard Beach in Venice is the perfect spot to vacation with your four-legged friend. It has a fenced dog play yard that leads to one of the only beach areas in the county that allows dogs, and the water fountains help parched pooches stay cool.

For the Outdoor Type

Turtle Beach Campground is like a home away from home. Wake each morning to the sound of lapping waves, and spend the day on the water, accessible via the site's canoe launch and boat ramp. Free Wi-Fi accessibility allows you to stay in touch (if necessary) and post photos of your adventure on social media.

For the Family

Offering a wide range of attractions for all ages and plenty of parking, Siesta Beach is a wonderful destination for family fun. Stroll along the pedestrian esplanade and enjoy the shops and restaurants while the kids play on the beach-themed playground, or rent some bikes to tour the area together. If you plan on staying for a while to make the most of the beautiful white sands, numerous rental properties are available nearby.

For the Treasure Hunter

A trip to Venice is a step back into the past but a step forward on a journey of discovery. The "Shark Tooth Capital of the World" is the best place to find fossilized megalodon shark teeth, which regularly wash up at Casey Key and Manasota Key. Rent a "Venice Snow Shovel" from Papa's Bait Shop at Venice Fishing Pier to scoop the sand, and spend a relaxing afternoon sifting through the pebbles, coral, shells and fossils you find.

For the Romantic

If you're looking for the perfect spot to "pop the question," or you just want to spend quality time with your partner, Crescent Beach at Siesta Key is ideal. The two-mile stretch offers stunning views of the Gulf of Mexico waters, and the white sand never gets hot. Kick off your shoes, and watch the sunset for a magical moment you will never forget. Alternatively, head to Manasota Key, a secluded spot where love is always in the air.

For the Thrill Seeker

Sarasota has miles of coastline that are ideal for a range of watersports, including scuba diving, boating and parasailing. Lido Beach is a south-facing stretch of beach that offers good surfing opportunities when there's a northern wind and a southeast swell. Sarasota Bay offers opportunities to spot dolphins and manatees while kayaking.

Millions of people love the beach, but everybody has different ideas about what to do when they get there. Sarasota beaches cater to visitors of all tastes to make every vacation memorable.

Sponsored by Visit Sarasota County