All clear given at Boynton shopping center

All clear given at Boynton shopping center

Quantum Village Shops was evacuated for a time Wednesday afternoon. 

It was prompted by the discovery of a suspicious bag in the bathroom of Tropical Smoothie Cafe, police said.

An employee found a medium black suitcase in the women's restroom and called 911.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office bomb squad was called to investigate.

The bomb squad used an x-ray to get a closer look at the suitcase and determined it was just filled with clothing.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is located in the 1000 block of Gateway Boulevard.

