All clear given at Boynton shopping center

Researchers found a link between African American adults living in segregated neighborhoods and their having high blood pressure.

Close to 85,000 coffee presses are included in a recall after users reported getting stitches due to injury.

A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.

The Lee County Coroner identified all four people who died when their private plane crashed in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Four people were killed when this plane crashed in Tupelo. (Source: Justin Jaggers / Chopper 5)

Fire Rescue officials say the young iguana may have come up through the pipes.

Quantum Village Shops was evacuated for a time Wednesday afternoon.

It was prompted by the discovery of a suspicious bag in the bathroom of Tropical Smoothie Cafe, police said.

An employee found a medium black suitcase in the women's restroom and called 911.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office bomb squad was called to investigate.

The bomb squad used an x-ray to get a closer look at the suitcase and determined it was just filled with clothing.

Package deemed non-hazardous. It was a black suitcase that contained clothing. The scene is being cleared. — Boynton Beach Police (@BBPD) May 17, 2017

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is located in the 1000 block of Gateway Boulevard.

No more danger: @BBPD says the suitcase just had clothes in it. Businesses at Quantum Village shops will reopen soon. @WPTV pic.twitter.com/iTHrTpSYTd — Charlie Keegan (@CKeeganWPTV) May 17, 2017

