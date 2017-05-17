Portion of Boynton shopping center evacuated - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Portion of Boynton shopping center evacuated

A portion of Quantum Village shopping center has been evacuated, according to Boynton Beach police.

It was prompted by the discovery of a suspicious bag in the bathroom of Tropical Smoothie Cafe., according to police.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office bomb squad was called to investigate.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.