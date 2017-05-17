Quantum Village Shops in Boynton Beach evacuated

A NASA camera is a million miles out on board the Deep Space Climate Observatory and is taking images almost hourly of Earth from a location between Earth and the sun.

A red circle marks where the sun is reflecting off atmospheric ice crystals in this view captured by NASA's EPIC instrument on NOAA's DSCOVR satellite. (Source: NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center)

Since Friday, malware has infected an estimated 300,000 computers in 150 countries.

White House: Blame cyberattack on hackers, not spy agencies

Researchers found a link between African American adults living in segregated neighborhoods and their having high blood pressure.

High blood pressure in African Americans linked to segregated areas

Close to 85,000 coffee presses are included in a recall after users reported getting stitches due to injury.

RECALL ALERT: Broken glass causes injuries leading to massive coffee press recall

A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.

Florida man bitten on tongue by rattlesnake

Quantum Village Shops has been evacuated, according to Boynton Beach police.

It was prompted by the discovery of a suspicious bag in the bathroom of Tropical Smoothie Cafe, police said.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office bomb squad was called to investigate.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is located in the 1000 block of Gateway Boulevard.

PIO headed to scene of suspicious package inside bathroom of Tropical Smoothie Cafe. pic.twitter.com/QeUOFzA8mc — Boynton Beach Police (@BBPD) May 17, 2017

@PBCountySheriff bomb squad arriving; entire shopping center evacuated. pic.twitter.com/h7S0zlJ0eM — Boynton Beach Police (@BBPD) May 17, 2017

@PBCountySheriff coordinating efforts with us and @PBCFR on scene of suspicious package in Tropical Smoothie Cafe. pic.twitter.com/QRlf9z9QOI — Boynton Beach Police (@BBPD) May 17, 2017

Boynton Police have blocked off entrances to Quantum Shops to investigate suspicious package. pic.twitter.com/BBxYn5e1DY — Charlie Keegan (@CKeeganWPTV) May 17, 2017

