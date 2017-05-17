Quantum Village Shops in Boynton Beach evacuated - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Quantum Village Shops in Boynton Beach evacuated

Quantum Village Shops has been evacuated, according to Boynton Beach police.

It was prompted by the discovery of a suspicious bag in the bathroom of Tropical Smoothie Cafe, police said.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office bomb squad was called to investigate.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is located in the 1000 block of Gateway Boulevard.

