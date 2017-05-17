All clear given at Boynton shopping center

-
Wednesday, May 17 2017 3:44 PM EDT2017-05-17 19:44:49 GMT
A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.
Close to 85,000 coffee presses are included in a recall after users reported getting stitches due to injury.
Tuesday, May 16 2017 4:39 PM EDT2017-05-16 20:39:42 GMT
Researchers found a link between African American adults living in segregated neighborhoods and their having high blood pressure.
Tuesday, May 16 2017 7:04 PM EDT2017-05-16 23:04:08 GMT
Since Friday, malware has infected an estimated 300,000 computers in 150 countries.
Monday, May 15 2017 10:33 PM EDT2017-05-16 02:33:30 GMT
Tuesday, May 16 2017 6:00 AM EDT2017-05-16 10:00:22 GMT
A red circle marks where the sun is reflecting off atmospheric ice crystals in this view captured by NASA's EPIC instrument on NOAA's DSCOVR satellite. (Source: NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center)
A NASA camera is a million miles out on board the Deep Space Climate Observatory and is taking images almost hourly of Earth from a location between Earth and the sun.
Quantum Village Shops was evacuated for a time Wednesday afternoon.
It was prompted by the discovery of a suspicious bag in the bathroom of Tropical Smoothie Cafe, police said.
An employee found a medium black suitcase in the women's restroom and called 911.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office bomb squad was called to investigate.
The bomb squad used an x-ray to get a closer look at the suitcase and determined it was just filled with clothing.
Tropical Smoothie Cafe is located in the 1000 block of Gateway Boulevard.Scripps Only Content 2017