All clear given at Boynton shopping center

A NASA camera is a million miles out on board the Deep Space Climate Observatory and is taking images almost hourly of Earth from a location between Earth and the sun.

A red circle marks where the sun is reflecting off atmospheric ice crystals in this view captured by NASA's EPIC instrument on NOAA's DSCOVR satellite. (Source: NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center)

Since Friday, malware has infected an estimated 300,000 computers in 150 countries.

Researchers found a link between African American adults living in segregated neighborhoods and their having high blood pressure.

Close to 85,000 coffee presses are included in a recall after users reported getting stitches due to injury.

A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.

Quantum Village Shops was evacuated for a time Wednesday afternoon.

It was prompted by the discovery of a suspicious bag in the bathroom of Tropical Smoothie Cafe, police said.

An employee found a medium black suitcase in the women's restroom and called 911.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office bomb squad was called to investigate.

The bomb squad used an x-ray to get a closer look at the suitcase and determined it was just filled with clothing.

Package deemed non-hazardous. It was a black suitcase that contained clothing. The scene is being cleared. — Boynton Beach Police (@BBPD) May 17, 2017

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is located in the 1000 block of Gateway Boulevard.