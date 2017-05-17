Governor's Hurricane Conference in WPB - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Governor's Hurricane Conference in WPB

Story Video: Click here

General sessions started Wednesday. Brian Norcross talked about lessons learned from hurricane Andrew 25 years ago.

The acting director of the National Hurricane Center, Ed Rappaport, gave a speech on preventing loss of life from hurricanes and how we can make a difference. Rappaport also said what his feelings were about this year's hurricane season.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.