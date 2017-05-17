Person struck by lightning in Martin County - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Person struck by lightning in Martin County

A man was transported to the hospital after possibly being struck by lightning in Martin County Wednesday afternoon, according to Martin County Fire Rescue. 

The incident happened near Ocean Breeze Park construction site.  

The patient was taken to Martin North Hospital in critical condition. 

Martin County Sheriff's Office, Martin County Fire Rescue and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating the incident. 

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.