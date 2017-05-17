Person struck by lightning in Martin County

-
A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.More >>
Close to 85,000 coffee presses are included in a recall after users reported getting stitches due to injury. More >>
Researchers found a link between African American adults living in segregated neighborhoods and their having high blood pressure.More >>
Since Friday, malware has infected an estimated 300,000 computers in 150 countries. More >>
A red circle marks where the sun is reflecting off atmospheric ice crystals in this view captured by NASA's EPIC instrument on NOAA's DSCOVR satellite. (Source: NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center)
A NASA camera is a million miles out on board the Deep Space Climate Observatory and is taking images almost hourly of Earth from a location between Earth and the sun. More >>
A man was transported to the hospital after possibly being struck by lightning in Martin County Wednesday afternoon, according to Martin County Fire Rescue.
The incident happened near Ocean Breeze Park construction site.
The patient was taken to Martin North Hospital in critical condition.
Martin County Sheriff's Office, Martin County Fire Rescue and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating the incident.
This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.
