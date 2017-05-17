'Grey Death' drug mix reaches PBC, PBSO warns

Close to 85,000 coffee presses are included in a recall after users reported getting stitches due to injury.

A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.

The Lee County Coroner identified all four people who died when their private plane crashed in Tupelo, Mississippi.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is urging people to be on alert about a new drug mixture called "Grey Death."

The new drug, which has been linked to lethal overdoses in Alabama and Georgia, is the latest deadly opioid mixture to arrive in Palm Beach County, according to a news release from PBSO.

The release states that the mixture, although often appearing similar to concrete mixing powder, can vary in texture from a chunky rock-like material to a fine powder while varying in color from grey to tan.

"Grey Death" is a mixture of several potent opioids having a much higher potency than heroin. The drug mixture can be administered via injection, insufflating and smoking.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says that incidental exposure to the drug can kill. Opioid mixtures, such as "Grey Death," are not only dangerous for the drug users, but for anyone who could unknowingly come in contact with these mixtures in their many forms. Touching or the accidental inhalation can result in absorption through the skin. Adverse effects, such as disorientation, sedation, coughing, respiratory distress or cardiac arrest can occur very rapidly, potentially within minutes of exposure.