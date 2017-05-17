Wellington mayor cleared of state agency probe

Since Friday, malware has infected an estimated 300,000 computers in 150 countries.

Researchers found a link between African American adults living in segregated neighborhoods and their having high blood pressure.

Close to 85,000 coffee presses are included in a recall after users reported getting stitches due to injury.

A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.

The Lee County Coroner identified all four people who died when their private plane crashed in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Four people were killed when this plane crashed in Tupelo. (Source: Justin Jaggers / Chopper 5)

A local mayor says she is clear of a state agency's investigation into possible election code violations.

On Monday, we told you about the 12 counts involving campaign finances alleged against Wellington Mayor Anne Gerwig, when she was running for reelection of council seat three years ago.

It's the 4th unsuccessful complaint filed by the same voter against Gerwig.

"I don't mind public scrutiny but at this point it does feel like harassment," Gerwig says.

Voter Bart Novack filed the complaint with the Florida Elections Commission at the end of 2015. An FEC investigator followed up and created an eight-page document, outlining 12 violations of Florida's election code. It alleged errors in reporting donation amounts and donors when Gerwig was running for reelection of a council seat. Wednesday in Tallahassee, commissioners dropped all the charges.

"(Novack) was trying to go back after things that had been amended and corrected and they recognized that and that was part of the conversation," Gerwig says. "His argument was just invalid."

Novack has a history of unfounded claims. It's the 4th against Gerwig. In 2014 he filed an ethics complaint against former mayor Darell Bowen, which was also dismissed.

Gerwig was supposed to be sworn in Wednesday as the Vice President of the League of Cities in Palm Beach county.

"I hated to miss that. But I didn't have any choice. I had to go up and fight for this and get it cleared up," Gerwig says.

Novack said he would talk to NewsChannel 5 on camera about this latest dismissal, but only once the FEC releases the minutes of Wednesday's meeting.

Her salary as mayor is $842.