Alligator tortured in Indiantown

Since Friday, malware has infected an estimated 300,000 computers in 150 countries.

Since Friday, malware has infected an estimated 300,000 computers in 150 countries.

Researchers found a link between African American adults living in segregated neighborhoods and their having high blood pressure.

Researchers found a link between African American adults living in segregated neighborhoods and their having high blood pressure.

Close to 85,000 coffee presses are included in a recall after users reported getting stitches due to injury.

Close to 85,000 coffee presses are included in a recall after users reported getting stitches due to injury.

A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.

A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.

The Lee County Coroner identified all four people who died when their private plane crashed in Tupelo, Mississippi.

The Lee County Coroner identified all four people who died when their private plane crashed in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Four people were killed when this plane crashed in Tupelo. (Source: Justin Jaggers / Chopper 5)

Four people were killed when this plane crashed in Tupelo. (Source: Justin Jaggers / Chopper 5)

Martin County detectives need the public’s help to track down those responsible for torturing an alligator and vandalizing a local business.

It happened at Del Monte Foods located at 12002 SW Kanner Highway in Indiantown.

The sheriff's office says the 4-foot alligator had to be euthanized because of its injuries.

The sheriff's office says someone gouged its eyes out with a blunt object, which left the gator blind. The reptile also had cut marks on its back.

Deputies say the attackers vandalized Del Monte Foods before attacking the reptile they found on property.

They say the suspects wrote graffiti, flooded the entry way and damaged equipment.

The Martin County Sheriff's Agricultural Crimes unit is handling this investigation.

Give them a call if you know anything about this crime or send the sheriff's office a private message on Facebook.