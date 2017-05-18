Company recalls plush toys for choking hazard

Since Friday, malware has infected an estimated 300,000 computers in 150 countries.

Researchers found a link between African American adults living in segregated neighborhoods and their having high blood pressure.

Close to 85,000 coffee presses are included in a recall after users reported getting stitches due to injury.

A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.

The Lee County Coroner identified all four people who died when their private plane crashed in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Four people were killed when this plane crashed in Tupelo. (Source: Justin Jaggers / Chopper 5)

A toy company has recalled 25,000 of their plush toys because of choking hazard.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the Douglas Toys recalled Oliver the Bear, Chewie the English Bulldog, and Charlotte the Fox model plush toys.

Oliver the Bear is a brown and tan stuffed bear, with a blue t-shirt that reads “Oliver the Bear” and a red, removable cape. Chewie is a stuffed, brown and white English Bulldog with a blue patch sewn on the chest that reads “Chewie.”

Charlotte is a stuffed, brown, black and white Fox with removable blue cape. Each of these toys has a sewn-in label with the words “DOUGLAS the cuddle toy.”



Consumers should immediately take the recalled plush toys away from young children and contact the firm to receive a free replacement product or a full refund.



Douglas has received two reports of the plastic eyes detaching or loosening. No injuries have been reported.

The toys were sold at specialty toy and gift stores nationwide from July 2014 to April 2017 for about $20.

They were also distributed by UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation (UHCCF) to various individuals and organizations.

Consumers can call Douglas at 800-276-4029 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.douglastoys.com.