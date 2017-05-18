Company recalls plush toys for choking hazard

Oliver the Bear is a brown and tan stuffed bear, with a blue t-shirt that reads “Oliver the Bear” and a red, removable cape. Chewie is a stuffed, brown and white English Bulldog with a blue patch sewn on the chest that reads “Chewie.”
Charlotte is a stuffed, brown, black and white Fox with removable blue cape. Each of these toys has a sewn-in label with the words “DOUGLAS the cuddle toy.”
Consumers should immediately take the recalled plush toys away from young children and contact the firm to receive a free replacement product or a full refund.
Douglas has received two reports of the plastic eyes detaching or loosening. No injuries have been reported.
The toys were sold at specialty toy and gift stores nationwide from July 2014 to April 2017 for about $20.
They were also distributed by UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation (UHCCF) to various individuals and organizations.
Consumers can call Douglas at 800-276-4029 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.douglastoys.com.