Cheese distributed in South Florida recalled

A Miami-based company is recalled 227 units of Queso Fresco/Whole Milk Cheese because it may be contaminated with Listeria.

Global Garlic Inc. of Miami said the cheese, produced in Nicaragua, was distributed in retail stores in Fort Lauderdale and Miami.

 

The FDA said the recalled cheese comes in a 16-ounce plastic bag with the name “De Mi Pais” and an expiration date of Sept. 19, 2017.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

Consumers who have purchased “De Mi Pais” Queso Fresco/Whole Milk Cheese are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at (305) 545-6305 Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

