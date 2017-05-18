Cheese distributed in South Florida recalled

Since Friday, malware has infected an estimated 300,000 computers in 150 countries.

Researchers found a link between African American adults living in segregated neighborhoods and their having high blood pressure.

Close to 85,000 coffee presses are included in a recall after users reported getting stitches due to injury.

A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.

The Lee County Coroner identified all four people who died when their private plane crashed in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Four people were killed when this plane crashed in Tupelo. (Source: Justin Jaggers / Chopper 5)

A Miami-based company is recalled 227 units of Queso Fresco/Whole Milk Cheese because it may be contaminated with Listeria.

Global Garlic Inc. of Miami said the cheese, produced in Nicaragua, was distributed in retail stores in Fort Lauderdale and Miami.

The FDA said the recalled cheese comes in a 16-ounce plastic bag with the name “De Mi Pais” and an expiration date of Sept. 19, 2017.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

Consumers who have purchased “De Mi Pais” Queso Fresco/Whole Milk Cheese are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at (305) 545-6305 Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.