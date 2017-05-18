Cops: Local man posed as utility worker in scam - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Cops: Local man posed as utility worker in scam

Police say a Lantana man posed as a utility company worker to scam a Central Florida bar out of more than a thousand dollars.

Investigators say Carlington Neil Gordon, 31, called Honest John's Whiskey and Provisions in Sumter County in July 2016, claiming to be "James Young" of Duke Energy.

 

They say he threatened to shut off the power if the business didn't pay a late utility bill of $1,507.90.

The bar manager later learned they didn't owe any money and it was a scam.  

Police said they tracked the account the bar owner used back to Gordon.

The Lantana man was arrested Tuesday and faces larceny and fraud charges.
 

