Cops: Local man posed as utility worker in scam

Since Friday, malware has infected an estimated 300,000 computers in 150 countries.

Researchers found a link between African American adults living in segregated neighborhoods and their having high blood pressure.

Close to 85,000 coffee presses are included in a recall after users reported getting stitches due to injury.

A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.

The Lee County Coroner identified all four people who died when their private plane crashed in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Four people were killed when this plane crashed in Tupelo. (Source: Justin Jaggers / Chopper 5)

Police say a Lantana man posed as a utility company worker to scam a Central Florida bar out of more than a thousand dollars.

Investigators say Carlington Neil Gordon, 31, called Honest John's Whiskey and Provisions in Sumter County in July 2016, claiming to be "James Young" of Duke Energy.

They say he threatened to shut off the power if the business didn't pay a late utility bill of $1,507.90.

The bar manager later learned they didn't owe any money and it was a scam.

Police said they tracked the account the bar owner used back to Gordon.

The Lantana man was arrested Tuesday and faces larceny and fraud charges.

