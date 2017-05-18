Lake Worth may outlaw panhandling on major roads - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Lake Worth may outlaw panhandling on major roads

Panhandling may soon be illegal in parts of Lake Worth, specifically at intersections the city says are most dangerous.

The city says it is seeing an increase in solicitors in the western part of the city, that’s why it is taking steps to make panhandling illegal at five intersections.

 

Included are the on and off ramps of I-95 at Sixth Avenue South and Tenth Avenue North, Lake Worth Road at the CSX railway, Tenth Avenue North at North Dixie Highway and Sixth Avenue South at South Dixie.

On Tuesday, a first reading of the law passed unanimously, a second reading will be held June 6.

If approved, the law will outlaw anyone who sells or offers for sale anything or service of any kind, or who seeks any donations of any kind.

The law will not apply to people who hold or display a sign lawfully permitted and one that does not block or enter any portion of the roadway.

Any violation will result in a misdemeanor and a fine of up to $500 and/or a maximum of 60 days in jail.

The $500 penalty is similar to one in place in unincorporated Palm Beach County. Commissioners passed a county ordinance in 2015 making panhandling illegal on county and state roads.

