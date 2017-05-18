All lanes open after crash on Northlake Blvd. - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

All lanes open after crash on Northlake Blvd.

Story Video: Click here

All lanes are back open after a rollover crash at least two vehicles Wednesday night on Northlake Boulevard east of Coconut Boulevard.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue and Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene.

It's unclear if anyone was hurt.

 

 

 

 

 
