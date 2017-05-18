West Palm man accused of raping 10-year-old girl

Researchers found a link between African American adults living in segregated neighborhoods and their having high blood pressure.

Close to 85,000 coffee presses are included in a recall after users reported getting stitches due to injury.

A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.

The Lee County Coroner identified all four people who died when their private plane crashed in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Four people were killed when this plane crashed in Tupelo. (Source: Justin Jaggers / Chopper 5)

Fire Rescue officials say the young iguana may have come up through the pipes.

A 28-year-old West Palm Beach man faces multiple sexual assault charges after a 10-year-old girl said she was raped on three separate occasions.

The child told police that the attacks occurred between April 1 and May 14 of this year.

The police report said the suspect, Oracio Sales Perez, threatened to tell everyone it was her fault if she told anyone what he doing.

Perez was arrested Tuesday and is being held without bond.