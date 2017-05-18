West Palm man accused of raping 10-year-old girl - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

West Palm man accused of raping 10-year-old girl

A 28-year-old West Palm Beach man faces multiple sexual assault charges after a 10-year-old girl said she was raped on three separate occasions.

The child told police that the attacks occurred between April 1 and May 14 of this year.

 

The police report said the suspect, Oracio Sales Perez, threatened to tell everyone it was her fault if she told anyone what he doing. 

Perez was arrested Tuesday and is being held without bond.

