Man accused of trafficking 16-year-old - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man accused of trafficking 16-year-old

picture by PBSO picture by PBSO

A man accused of having sex with a 16-year-old girl and then coercing her into selling herself for sex is under arrest, according to the Boynton Beach Police Department.

Officers took 31-year-old Marco Orrego into custody Wednesday.

Orrego brought the teenager to the Homing Inn to meet men who wanted to solicit sex and then threatened to kill her if she left, police said.

He's been charged with human trafficking, unlawful sexual activity with a minor, possession of sexual performance by a minor and soliciting child to commit unlawful sexual conduct.

A judge set his bond at $555,000 and ordered him to have no contact with the victim, witnesses, anyone under 18 or any electronic websites.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.