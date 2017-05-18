Man accused of trafficking 16-year-old

Researchers found a link between African American adults living in segregated neighborhoods and their having high blood pressure.

Researchers found a link between African American adults living in segregated neighborhoods and their having high blood pressure.

Close to 85,000 coffee presses are included in a recall after users reported getting stitches due to injury.

Close to 85,000 coffee presses are included in a recall after users reported getting stitches due to injury.

A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.

A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.

The Lee County Coroner identified all four people who died when their private plane crashed in Tupelo, Mississippi.

The Lee County Coroner identified all four people who died when their private plane crashed in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Four people were killed when this plane crashed in Tupelo. (Source: Justin Jaggers / Chopper 5)

Four people were killed when this plane crashed in Tupelo. (Source: Justin Jaggers / Chopper 5)

Fire Rescue officials say the young iguana may have come up through the pipes.

Fire Rescue officials say the young iguana may have come up through the pipes.

A man accused of having sex with a 16-year-old girl and then coercing her into selling herself for sex is under arrest, according to the Boynton Beach Police Department.

Officers took 31-year-old Marco Orrego into custody Wednesday.

Orrego brought the teenager to the Homing Inn to meet men who wanted to solicit sex and then threatened to kill her if she left, police said.

He's been charged with human trafficking, unlawful sexual activity with a minor, possession of sexual performance by a minor and soliciting child to commit unlawful sexual conduct.

A judge set his bond at $555,000 and ordered him to have no contact with the victim, witnesses, anyone under 18 or any electronic websites.

Scripps Only Content 2017