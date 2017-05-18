Roger Ailes fell at Palm Beach home on May 10

-
Thursday, May 18 2017 12:22 PM EDT2017-05-18 16:22:50 GMT
Thursday, May 18 2017 12:22 PM EDT2017-05-18 16:22:50 GMT
U.S. officials have criticized the Turkish government over violence outside its ambassador's residence in Washington.More >>
U.S. officials have criticized the Turkish government over violence outside its ambassador's residence in Washington.More >>
Thursday, May 18 2017 7:45 AM EDT2017-05-18 11:45:33 GMT
Thursday, May 18 2017 7:45 AM EDT2017-05-18 11:45:33 GMT
Fire Rescue officials say the young iguana may have come up through the pipes.More >>
Fire Rescue officials say the young iguana may have come up through the pipes.More >>
Monday, May 16 2016 10:10 AM EDT2016-05-16 14:10:57 GMT
Wednesday, May 17 2017 9:29 PM EDT2017-05-18 01:29:03 GMT
Four people were killed when this plane crashed in Tupelo. (Source: Justin Jaggers / Chopper 5)
The Lee County Coroner identified all four people who died when their private plane crashed in Tupelo, Mississippi. More >>
The Lee County Coroner identified all four people who died when their private plane crashed in Tupelo, Mississippi.More >>
Wednesday, May 17 2017 3:44 PM EDT2017-05-17 19:44:49 GMT
Wednesday, May 17 2017 3:44 PM EDT2017-05-17 19:44:49 GMT
A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.More >>
A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.More >>
Close to 85,000 coffee presses are included in a recall after users reported getting stitches due to injury. More >>
Close to 85,000 coffee presses are included in a recall after users reported getting stitches due to injury.More >>
Story Video: Click here
Former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes' fell and hit his head at his $36 million Palm Beach home eight days before his death was announced Thursday morning, local EMTs confirmed.
On May 10, a call to the Palm Beach Police Department indicated Ailes had accidentally fallen and injured his head.
"There is serious bleeding ... he is not completely alert," the 911 call said.
It indicates Ailes "fell and hit his head" at ground level and that he was conscious and breathing. The call came at 1:49 p.m.
Ailes bought his beachfront Palm Beach mansion in September 2016.
The Palm Beach County Medical Examiner says Ailes' body will arrive there sometime Thursday.
The cause of death has not been released.
Ailes founded Fox News and led it for 20 years. He resigned earlier this year amid sexual harassment claims from former employees.
Palm Beach Police Department - Roger Ailes 911 Call Log 05102017 by Clint Davis on ScribdScripps Only Content 2017