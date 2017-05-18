Well issue concerns Palm Beach Zoo

Close to 85,000 coffee presses are included in a recall after users reported getting stitches due to injury.

A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.

The Lee County Coroner identified all four people who died when their private plane crashed in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Four people were killed when this plane crashed in Tupelo. (Source: Justin Jaggers / Chopper 5)

Fire Rescue officials say the young iguana may have come up through the pipes.

U.S. officials have criticized the Turkish government over violence outside its ambassador's residence in Washington.

The Palm Beach Zoo might need to evacuate some of its animals from the zoo's island enclosures because of issues with its wells.

One of the wells recently broke and with the current drought, the zoo wants to make sure there's enough water for all of the animals.

The broken well is about 20 years old. Administrators believe wear and tear over the years led to the emergency.

In a normal month, the zoo pulls between 10 and 12 million gallons. With one well down, the zoo can pull about half.

That water is used for things like cleaning, but also in lakes around some exhibits as a way to contain the animal to that area.

The zoo has called the city of West Palm Beach and South Florida Water Management District to get water from other sources.

"We do have several lakes in Dreher Park that we might be able to tap into and there's also a canal nearby that we might be able to tap into but all of that is regulated by South Florida Water Management District so we have to work closely with them," Palm Beach Zoo Facilities Manager Dave Ruhr.

If you visit the zoo the only thing you might notice is some of the water is cloudier than normal.