Close to 85,000 coffee presses are included in a recall after users reported getting stitches due to injury.

A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.

The Lee County Coroner identified all four people who died when their private plane crashed in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Four people were killed when this plane crashed in Tupelo. (Source: Justin Jaggers / Chopper 5)

Fire Rescue officials say the young iguana may have come up through the pipes.

U.S. officials have criticized the Turkish government over violence outside its ambassador's residence in Washington.

Former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes fell and hit his head at his $36 million Palm Beach home eight days before his death was announced Thursday morning, local EMTs confirmed.

On May 10, a call to the Palm Beach Police Department indicated Ailes had accidentally fallen and injured his head.

"There is serious bleeding ... he is not completely alert," the 911 call said.

It indicates Ailes "fell and hit his head" at ground level and that he was conscious and breathing. The call came at 1:49 p.m.

Ailes bought his beachfront Palm Beach mansion in September 2016.

The Palm Beach County Medical Examiner ruled the death was accidental. The office said hemophilia contributed to his death and there was no evidence of foul play.

Palm Beach County Medical Examiner's statement:

The Palm Beach County Medical Examiner’s Office has completed the investigation and examination of Roger Ailes, who died this morning of complications of a subdural hematoma after he fell at home injuring his head.



Hemophilia contributed to his death and his manner of death was accidental. There was no evidence of foul play.



No further information will be available at this time. The medical examiner report will be available in 3-4 weeks.

Ailes founded Fox News and led it for 20 years. He resigned earlier this year amid sexual harassment claims from former employees.

Palm Beach Police Department - Roger Ailes 911 Call Log 05102017 by Clint Davis on Scribd