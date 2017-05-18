Second video released of Palm Tran bus fight

Close to 85,000 coffee presses are included in a recall after users reported getting stitches due to injury.

Close to 85,000 coffee presses are included in a recall after users reported getting stitches due to injury.

A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.

A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.

The Lee County Coroner identified all four people who died when their private plane crashed in Tupelo, Mississippi.

The Lee County Coroner identified all four people who died when their private plane crashed in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Four people were killed when this plane crashed in Tupelo. (Source: Justin Jaggers / Chopper 5)

Four people were killed when this plane crashed in Tupelo. (Source: Justin Jaggers / Chopper 5)

Fire Rescue officials say the young iguana may have come up through the pipes.

Fire Rescue officials say the young iguana may have come up through the pipes.

U.S. officials have criticized the Turkish government over violence outside its ambassador's residence in Washington.

U.S. officials have criticized the Turkish government over violence outside its ambassador's residence in Washington.

Story Video: Click here

Palm Tran has released video of another fight between a passenger and driver.

The video shows an incident on Broadway St. in West Palm Beach. A passenger appears to poke the driver in the face following an argument. Only this time the driver retaliates.

Palm Tran released a statement:

"At Palm Tran, the safety of our bus operators and passengers is our first priority. We are disappointed an incident occurred but are grateful that no injuries were sustained. The bus operator was able to maintain control of the situation and followed safety protocol by calling Dispatch for assistance. Palm Tran fully cooperated with the City of West Palm Beach Police Department in their investigation."

In late April, a video was released of an incident where a passenger attacked and dragged a driver out of the vehicle. This incident happened in Hypoluxo.

Palm Tran leaders say they've only had four similar incidents in the last year.

A spokesperson says their executive director has discussed strategies to lower that number to zero.