Second video released of Palm Tran bus fight

Palm Tran has released video of another fight between a passenger and driver.
The video shows an incident on Broadway St. in West Palm Beach. A passenger appears to poke the driver in the face following an argument. Only this time the driver retaliates.
Palm Tran released a statement:
"At Palm Tran, the safety of our bus operators and passengers is our first priority. We are disappointed an incident occurred but are grateful that no injuries were sustained. The bus operator was able to maintain control of the situation and followed safety protocol by calling Dispatch for assistance. Palm Tran fully cooperated with the City of West Palm Beach Police Department in their investigation."