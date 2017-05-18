Couple charged in child's death interviewed

Close to 85,000 coffee presses are included in a recall after users reported getting stitches due to injury.

A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.

The Lee County Coroner identified all four people who died when their private plane crashed in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Four people were killed when this plane crashed in Tupelo. (Source: Justin Jaggers / Chopper 5)

Fire Rescue officials say the young iguana may have come up through the pipes.

U.S. officials have criticized the Turkish government over violence outside its ambassador's residence in Washington.

US officials criticize Turkey after attack on DC protesters

The day she was charged with first degree murder, on September 29, 2016, Kristen Meyer told detectives she never noticed her daughter was dying.

"I saw that she was okay, I never. I knew she was small, I didn't realize she was that small," Meyer said, in a taped statement.

13-month-old Tayla Aleman weighed only 7 pounds when she died in 2016. She weighed 8 pounds at birth.

"She was eating good," Meyer told detectives.

Thought the 13-month-old wore clothing fit for a 3-month-old, Meyer never took her to the doctor.

"Of course I thought she was thin. I know I'm feeding her, she's not acting un-normal," she said.

Meyer's husband, Alejandro Aleman, used the same excuse with detectives.

"I know the baby was eating. I bought the stuff," said Aleman.

But Aleman claims he was not involved in raising Tayla, never feeding or changing the baby, never even picking her up.

"I don't hold little kids, there's no law that I have to hold my daughter," Aleman told detectives.

Tayla Aleman died at the hospital last April.

One doctor called it, "the worst starvation case" he'd ever seen.

When detectives went to Aleman home to investigate, they found it had an overpowering smell of urine and feces that could be detected tens of feet away.

The Alemans had 10 other children.

The Loxahatchee couple are set to face trial in January. Prosecutors are going after the death penalty.

DCF investigated the family several times before Aleman's death, and the state agency admits they made mistakes that led to the child's death.