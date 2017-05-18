Coast Guard suspends search for Isabella Hellman - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Coast Guard suspends search for Isabella Hellman

The Coast Guard announced Thursday evening that the search for Isabella Hellman of Delray Beach has been suspended. 

The search was suspended at 8:45 p.m. 

"Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of Ms. Hellman in this difficult time," said Capt. Aldante Vinciguerra, chief of response for the Coast Guard Seventh District. "Suspending a search is never an easy call to make and was made with deep consideration in this tragic case."

