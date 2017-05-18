Coast Guard suspends search for Isabella Hellman

Close to 85,000 coffee presses are included in a recall after users reported getting stitches due to injury.

A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.

The Lee County Coroner identified all four people who died when their private plane crashed in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Four people were killed when this plane crashed in Tupelo. (Source: Justin Jaggers / Chopper 5)

Fire Rescue officials say the young iguana may have come up through the pipes.

U.S. officials have criticized the Turkish government over violence outside its ambassador's residence in Washington.

US officials criticize Turkey after attack on DC protesters

The Coast Guard announced Thursday evening that the search for Isabella Hellman of Delray Beach has been suspended.

The search was suspended at 8:45 p.m.

"Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of Ms. Hellman in this difficult time," said Capt. Aldante Vinciguerra, chief of response for the Coast Guard Seventh District. "Suspending a search is never an easy call to make and was made with deep consideration in this tragic case."