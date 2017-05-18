Duo wanted for snatching wallets from purses - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Duo wanted for snatching wallets from purses

Two unknown suspects are wanted for snatching wallets from purses in two medical establishments, according to Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Spokesperson Teri Barbera. 

The suspects were caught on surveillance video entering JFK Hospital in the City of Atlantis on May 1. Officials say the duo roamed the halls, entered patients rooms and private offices looking for anything of value.

At the same day, they entered a different medical establishment located in the 10000 block of Jog Road and stole a wallet out of a purse from a private office.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458 TIPS. 

 

 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.