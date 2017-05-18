Roads reopen in LW after reports of gas leak

Close to 85,000 coffee presses are included in a recall after users reported getting stitches due to injury.

RECALL ALERT: Broken glass causes injuries leading to massive coffee press recall

A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.

Florida man bitten on tongue by rattlesnake

The Lee County Coroner identified all four people who died when their private plane crashed in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Four people were killed when this plane crashed in Tupelo. (Source: Justin Jaggers / Chopper 5)

Fire Rescue officials say the young iguana may have come up through the pipes.

U.S. officials have criticized the Turkish government over violence outside its ambassador's residence in Washington.

US officials criticize Turkey after attack on DC protesters

UPDATE: Roads have reopened in Lake Worth after fire crews investigated reports of a gas leak in the area of South K Street.

According to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, no gas leak was located. All readings within normal levels.

EARLIER STORY:

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue is at the scene of a gas leak at 716 South K Street in Lake Worth.

8th Street and K Street are closed to traffic.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

K St Cmd *update3* no gas leak located, all readings within normal levels, roadway reopened and crews clearing location shortly — PBC Fire Rescue (@PBCFR) May 19, 2017

K St Cmd *update2* #firefighters entering to investigate reported strong smell of gas at South Grade Elementary #LakeWorth — PBC Fire Rescue (@PBCFR) May 19, 2017