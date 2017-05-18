Roads reopen in LW after reports of gas leak - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Roads reopen in LW after reports of gas leak

UPDATE: Roads have reopened in Lake Worth after fire crews investigated reports of a gas leak in the area of South K Street. 

According to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, no gas leak was located. All readings within normal levels. 

EARLIER STORY:

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue is at the scene of a gas leak at 716 South K Street in Lake Worth. 

8th Street and K Street are closed to traffic. 

Motorists are asked to avoid the area. 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.