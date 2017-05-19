Spike in car burglaries in West Palm Beach

Close to 85,000 coffee presses are included in a recall after users reported getting stitches due to injury.

Close to 85,000 coffee presses are included in a recall after users reported getting stitches due to injury.

A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.

A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.

The Lee County Coroner identified all four people who died when their private plane crashed in Tupelo, Mississippi.

The Lee County Coroner identified all four people who died when their private plane crashed in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Four people were killed when this plane crashed in Tupelo. (Source: Justin Jaggers / Chopper 5)

Four people were killed when this plane crashed in Tupelo. (Source: Justin Jaggers / Chopper 5)

Fire Rescue officials say the young iguana may have come up through the pipes.

Fire Rescue officials say the young iguana may have come up through the pipes.

U.S. officials have criticized the Turkish government over violence outside its ambassador's residence in Washington.

U.S. officials have criticized the Turkish government over violence outside its ambassador's residence in Washington.

Story Video: Click here

According to West Palm Beach Police records reported car burglaries are up from last year. From January 1 to May 18 last year there were 668 reported car burglaries in the city in 2017. So far, there are 763 car burglaries. That’s a 14% increase.

Police say several of those burglaries happened Wednesday night at the Portofino South Condominiums on Washington Road, where seven or eight cars were broken into.

Below is a map that shows where the cars were burglarized and when you click on the markers you can see when they happened: