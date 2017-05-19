Spike in car burglaries in West Palm Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Spike in car burglaries in West Palm Beach

According to West Palm Beach Police records reported car burglaries are up from last year.  From January 1 to May 18 last year there were 668 reported car burglaries in the city in 2017. So far,  there are 763 car burglaries. That’s a 14% increase.

Police say several of those burglaries happened Wednesday night at the Portofino South Condominiums on Washington Road, where seven or eight cars were broken into. 

Below is a map that shows where the cars were burglarized and when you click on the markers you can see when they happened:

