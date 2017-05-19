PBSO looking for purse-snatching thieves

Two unknown suspects are wanted for snatching wallets from purses in two medical establishments, according to Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Spokesperson Teri Barbera.
The suspects were caught on surveillance video entering JFK Hospital in the City of Atlantis on May 1. Officials say the duo roamed the halls, entered patients rooms and private offices looking for anything of value.
At the same day, they entered a different medical establishment located in the 10000 block of Jog Road and stole a wallet out of a purse from a private office.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458 TIPS.