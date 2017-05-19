Group wants nude beach in Palm Beach County - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Group wants nude beach in Palm Beach County

Palm Beach County Freedom Beach Initiative sent a letter to county commissioners asking part of Gulfstream Park, near Delray Beach, be designated as a clothing-optional beach. 

The group says nude beaches bring in more tourism dollars.

County commissioners have not yet responded to the letter. 

