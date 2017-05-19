Fatal crash on I-95 NB in Lake Worth - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Fatal crash on I-95 NB in Lake Worth

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash Friday morning on Interstate 95 just past Sixth Avenue South in Lake Worth.

At 4 a.m., three left lanes of I-95 northbound are closed.

The wreck occurred around 3:20 a.m.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.