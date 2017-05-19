1 Dead, trooper hurt in I-95 NB crash

Close to 85,000 coffee presses are included in a recall after users reported getting stitches due to injury.

A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.

The Lee County Coroner identified all four people who died when their private plane crashed in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Four people were killed when this plane crashed in Tupelo. (Source: Justin Jaggers / Chopper 5)

Fire Rescue officials say the young iguana may have come up through the pipes.

U.S. officials have criticized the Turkish government over violence outside its ambassador's residence in Washington.

US officials criticize Turkey after attack on DC protesters

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash Friday morning that killed one person and injured a trooper on Interstate 95 between Sixth Avenue South and Tenth Avenue North in Lake Worth.

At 4 a.m., three left lanes of I-95 northbound are closed.

Investigators said a car ran off the road and hit a Florida Department of Transportation Road Ranger truck. One of those vehicles also hit a stopped Florida Highway Patrol car.

It's unclear whether one or two people were taken to the hospital, but one of them was a trooper. This is in addition to the one person that was killed.

The wreck occurred around 3:20 a.m.

The name of the person who was killed has not been identified.

Fatal accident on NB 95 just past 6th Ave S, FHP planning to close additional lanes to investigate #Breakingnews @WPTV @wptvtraffic pic.twitter.com/YCtOJzQhME — Andrew Ruiz (@AndrewRuizWPTV) May 19, 2017