1 Dead, trooper hurt in I-95 NB crash

1 Dead, trooper hurt in I-95 NB crash

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash Friday morning that killed one person and injured a trooper on Interstate 95 between Sixth Avenue South and Tenth Avenue North in Lake Worth.

At 4 a.m., three left lanes of I-95 northbound are closed.

Investigators said a car ran off the road and hit a Florida Department of Transportation Road Ranger truck. One of those vehicles also hit a stopped Florida Highway Patrol car.

It's unclear whether one or two people were taken to the hospital, but one of them was a trooper.  This is in addition to the one person that was killed.

The wreck occurred around 3:20 a.m.

The name of the person who was killed has not been identified.

