Interviews released of accused child killers

The day she was charged with first-degree murder, on Sept. 29, 2016, Kristen Meyer told detectives she never noticed her daughter was dying.

"I saw that she was okay, I never. I knew she was small, I didn't realize she was that small," Meyer said, in a taped statement. 

Tayla Aleman weighed only 7 pounds when she was 13-months-old in 2016. She weighed 8 pounds at birth.

"She was eating good," Meyer told detectives.

Thought the 13-month-old wore clothing fit for a 3-month-old, Meyer never took her to the doctor.

"Of course I thought she was thin. I know I'm feeding her, she's not acting un-normal," she said. 

Meyer's husband, Alejandro Aleman, used the same excuse with detectives.

"I know the baby was eating. I bought the stuff," said Aleman.

But Aleman claims he was not involved in raising Tayla, never feeding or changing the baby, never even picking her up.

"I don't hold little kids, there's no law that I have to hold my daughter," Aleman told detectives.

Tayla Aleman died at the hospital last April. 

One doctor called it, "the worst starvation case" he'd ever seen.

When detectives went to Aleman home to investigate, they found it had an overpowering smell of urine and feces that could be detected tens of feet away. 

The Alemans had 10 other children.

The Loxahatchee couple are set to face trial in January. Prosecutors are going after the death penalty. 

DCF investigated the family several times before Aleman's death, and the state agency admits they made mistakes that led to the child's death.

