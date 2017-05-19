1 Dead, trooper hurt in I-95 NB Lake Worth crash - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

1 Dead, trooper hurt in I-95 NB Lake Worth crash

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash Friday morning that killed one person and injured a trooper on Interstate 95 just south of Tenth Avenue North in Lake Worth.

The wreck occurred around 3:15 a.m. At 6:30 a.m., two left lanes are closed in the area.

FHP spokesman Sgt. Mark Wysocky said a black Camaro hit the back of a Florida Department of Transportation Road Ranger truck that had its yellow emergency lights on.

 

The Road Ranger truck was parked behind the trooper and was pushed into the FHP patrol car, which also had its lights on. 

The trooper and Road Ranger had been at the scene finishing up an investigation into a previous wreck before this crash.

A female passenger in the Camaro was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver of the Camaro was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center with critical injuries.

 

The trooper was taken to JFK Medical Center for minor injuries as a precaution.

The name of the person who was killed has not been released.

