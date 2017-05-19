1 Dead, trooper hurt in I-95 NB Lake Worth crash

-
Thursday, May 18 2017 12:22 PM EDT2017-05-18 16:22:50 GMT
U.S. officials have criticized the Turkish government over violence outside its ambassador's residence in Washington.More >>
Thursday, May 18 2017 7:45 AM EDT2017-05-18 11:45:33 GMT
Fire Rescue officials say the young iguana may have come up through the pipes.More >>
Wednesday, May 17 2017 9:29 PM EDT2017-05-18 01:29:03 GMT
Four people were killed when this plane crashed in Tupelo. (Source: Justin Jaggers / Chopper 5)
The Lee County Coroner identified all four people who died when their private plane crashed in Tupelo, Mississippi. More >>
Wednesday, May 17 2017 3:44 PM EDT2017-05-17 19:44:49 GMT
A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.More >>
Close to 85,000 coffee presses are included in a recall after users reported getting stitches due to injury. More >>
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash Friday morning that killed one person and injured a trooper on Interstate 95 just south of Tenth Avenue North in Lake Worth.
The wreck occurred around 3:15 a.m. At 6:30 a.m., two left lanes are closed in the area.
FHP spokesman Sgt. Mark Wysocky said a black Camaro hit the back of a Florida Department of Transportation Road Ranger truck that had its yellow emergency lights on.
The Road Ranger truck was parked behind the trooper and was pushed into the FHP patrol car, which also had its lights on.
The trooper and Road Ranger had been at the scene finishing up an investigation into a previous wreck before this crash.
A female passenger in the Camaro was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver of the Camaro was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center with critical injuries.
The trooper was taken to JFK Medical Center for minor injuries as a precaution.
The name of the person who was killed has not been released.Scripps Only Content 2017