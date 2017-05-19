3-Vehicle crash on I-95 SB in PB Gardens - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

3-Vehicle crash on I-95 SB in PB Gardens

A three-vehicle crash is being investigated Friday morning on Interstate 95 southbound in Palm Beach Gardens.

The wreck happened at about 6:45 a.m. near the Donald Ross Road exit, closing one lane.

Chopper 5 flew over the scene and spotted rescue crews transporting one person from the scene.

 

 

